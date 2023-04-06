(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Shapiro-Davis administration announced Wednesday that they are pledging $1.1 million in nonprofit grant funds to support public safety security enhancement projects across the state as part of the Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program.

The grants will go to 32 nonprofits and religious institutions that have been targeted or are susceptible to being targeted by hate crimes and will be administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), according to a release.

Applicants can apply for awards ranging from $5,000 to $150,000 for security enhancements intended to protect the safety of their members.

Those funds can be used on safety and security planning, safety and security equipment and technology, training, building upgrades, vulnerability and threat assessments and other physical security enhancements.

“Unfortunately, hate crimes are on the rise nationally, threatening the freedoms we cherish so deeply. Governor Shapiro and I are committed to keeping our communities safe, and that means ensuring our churches, mosques, synagogues, schools and nonprofit facilities are safe,” said Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Austin Davis.

The grants are intended to support organizations that serve individuals, groups or institutions included in a bias motivation for hate crime incidents, also identified in the FBI’s Hate Crime Statistics publication. That includes hate crimes based on race/ethnicity/ancestry, religion, sexual orientation, disability, gender and gender identity.

The PCCD has already issued four previous Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program solicitations over the past three years, with 488 entities recommended for awards totaling around $16 million.

Among the recipients was the Anshe Chesed Reform Congregation of Erie, who was awarded $25,000. The full list can be seen below: