(WHTM) – We’re just days away from the Iowa caucuses and Republican candidates have been crisscrossing the Hawkeye State.

Donald Trump is expected to win but multiple states have tried or considered removing him from the ballot.

How about Pennsylvania? The commonwealth couldn’t even if it wanted to and, for the record, it doesn’t want to.

“We don’t have any legal authority to remove anyone from the ballot here in Pennsylvania,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “If one is going to be removed from the ballot, it can be done by a court period.”

Shapiro says Trump can’t be removed and adds he shouldn’t be removed.

“My personal view on this is this election should be decided at the ballot box, not in the courts,” Shapiro added.

Democratic U.S. Senator John Fetterman agrees, saying “I don’t believe that’s helpful.”

“I don’t we can put him away on the ballot and we will in Pennsylvania. I fundamentally believe that. I don’t think it’s helpful at this point to remove him from the ballot,” said Fetterman.

Two of the state’s top democrats supporting Trump’s ballot argument?

Christopher Nicholas of the Eagle Consulting Group said, “Every political party likes easy Dennis. And for Pennsylvania Democrats, national Democrats, easy is beating the guy they’ve already beaten a couple of times, which is Donald Trump.”

Trump won Pennsylvania in 2016 and some Republicans are sure he can win again, which frightens those Democrats who say keep him on the ballot.

“My biggest concern is that, of course, is that democracy is under siege,” said Fetterman at the PA Farm Show. “And that’s a fact. And Donald Trump has been very clear like a dictator from day one.”

The governor is sure it’ll be a Biden-Trump rematch later this year. So are most analysts even if an overwhelming number of Americans would like to see them both removed from the ballot.

Nicholas said, “So Democrats and Republicans would both do their country and their party of service, I believe if they turn to the next generation of leadership. Will it happen? I don’t think so.”