(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Sheetz announced Wednesday it has been awarded multiple grants to expand EV charging throughout Pennsylvania.

Sheetz received six grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) to expand access to electric vehicle (EV) charging throughout the state.

Six other grants were also awarded to site hosts that plan to build EV chargers at Sheetz locations in Pennsylvania.

The following Sheetz locations received grants:

678 Frankstown Road, Altoona, PA 16602

215 Arsenal Road, York, PA 17402

7970 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17112

1910 Mt Nebo Road, Sewickley, PA 15143

300 Racetrack Road, Washington, PA 15301

205 N Center Avenue, New Stanton, PA 15672

1400 Logan Avenue, Tyrone, PA 16686

3695 Paxton Street, Harrisburg, PA 17113

8555 Lancaster Avenue, Bethel, PA 19507

398 E Roy Furman Highway, Waynesburg, PA 15370

2604 West State Street, New Castle, PA 16101

1900 Ritner Hwy, Carlisle, PA 17013

Photo courtesy Sheetz: Sheetz Awarded Six Grants to Expand EV Charging Across Pennsylvania





PennDOT recently selected 54 projects in 35 Pennsylvania counties for a total investment of $33.8 million to increase availability to EV charging, as part of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program. The NEVI program was established last year through the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and provides states with $7.5 billion to help make EV charging more accessible nationally.

In April, Sheetz surpassed a major milestone of 2 million EV charging sessions.

Sheetz installed its first EV charger in Pennsylvania in 2012. Today, Sheetz has 683 total electric vehicle chargers at 98 of its store locations.

“We look forward to working with PennDOT to expand EV charging access across the state of Pennsylvania,” said Trevor Walter, Vice President of Petroleum Supply Management at Sheetz. “Ensuring that we remain innovative is at the forefront of everything we do as a company. After celebrating a significant EV milestone earlier this year, we remain committed to increasing the reach of our EV charging network to meet the needs of current and future customers.”

Sheetz currently operates over 700 store locations across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland, with all locations open 24/7, 365 days a year.