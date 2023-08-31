(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Sheetz is extending its deal on Unleaded 88 gas through Labor Day weekend and will also be lowering diesel fuel prices for Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

To celebrate Truck Driver Appreciation Week, Sheetz is reducing its diesel fuel prices by 35 cents a gallon, and diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) will be 99 cents a gallon — from Labor Day (Sept. 4) to Sept. 16.

Unleaded 88 has been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for use in all 2001 and newer cars, trucks and SUVs.

Unleaded 88, E15, is a blend of ethanol (15%) and gas (85%). It contains 5 percent more ethanol than E10 (Unleaded 87), which the EPA says is the most common fuel used in the U.S.

Sheetz will also be showing appreciation of the 35th anniversary of Truck Driver Appreciation Week by offering a Sheetz branded trucker hat at its 37 truck diesel locations to new and current loyalty customers.

Sheetz will also offer five different weekly deals in September and into October, redeemable for truck drivers through the Sheetz app: