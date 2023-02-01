ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz came under fire recently for a ‘smile policy’ and has since decided to do away with it after getting feedback from their employees.

The policy in the handbook related to the dental hygiene of their employees, saying applicants with “obvious missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth (unrelated to a disability) are not qualified for employment with Sheetz,” Business Insider first reported.

The report continued that current employees have 90 days to solve any dental issues that happen while employed.

Executive Vice President of People & Culture at Sheetz, Stephanie Doliveira said in a statement sent to WTAJ that they agree with the employees and the policy will be discontinued “effective immediately.”

You can read the full statement from Doliveira below.

“Our culture at Sheetz has always been centered on respect and putting our employees, customers and communities first. As a family-owned and operated company, nothing is more important than creating an environment that is inclusive and supportive of all of our employees. Recently through employee feedback, we have learned that the smile policy is not aligned with these values from their perspective. We agree. Effective immediately, this policy is discontinued. We are committed to ensuring our policies moving forward are equitable and celebrate the diverse experiences, individual identities and unique perspectives of our employees.”