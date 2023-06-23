Governor Josh Shapiro has announced that six lanes of the I-95 will be reopened at noon in both directions.

This comes after a tanker truck explosion caused a significant portion of the interstate to collapse on the morning of Sunday, June 12.

After weeks of traffic detours, demolition, and construction, motorists are expected to finally return to the I-95.

Governor Josh Shapiro, Mayor Jim Kenney, and PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll held a 10:30am press conference in Philadelphia to provide the final details ahead of the noon reopening of the I-95.

Governor Shapiro thanked Buckley contractors, Aero aggregates, the members of the Philadelphia Building trade union, Mayor Jim Kenney, President Biden, Secretary Pete Buttigieg, PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll, Pennsylvania State Police, and all who were involved in the quick reconstruction of the interstate.

During the reconstruction, workers used about 2,000 tons (1,814 metric tons) of lightweight glass nuggets to fill the underpass and bring it up to surface level, then paved over to create three lanes of travel in each direction, stated the Associated Press.

When rainy conditions threatened the delay of the reopening, Pennsylvania officials enlisted the help of Pocono Raceway and their truck-mounted jet dryer which is normally used to keep moisture off the track at Pocono Raceway. The dryer was used to quickly dry the pavement and paint lanes in time for the grand reopening.

You can watch the reconstruction in real time on PennDOT’s I-95 camera. Watch here.

Stay with PHL17 as more details are announced. The Associated Press contributed to this article.