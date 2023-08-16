(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — SNAP eligibility has been expanded for college students who are enrolled in qualifying employment and training programs.

Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh announced Tuesday that a new flexibility in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will allow certain college students who meet eligibility requirements to receive SNAP benefits but who traditionally do not qualify because of their status as a student.

To qualify for this new flexibility, college students must be enrolled in a qualifying employment and training program.

“We know that college students are juggling a lot of expenses while investing in their futures. Worrying about how to meet one of their most basic needs should not be one of them,” said Secretary Arkoosh. “I am proud that the Shapiro Administration has added this new eligibility option to SNAP so that college students who are focusing on their employability after graduation can get help meeting their basic needs right now. I encourage higher education institutions across the Commonwealth to review the criteria for this new flexibility and apply for program certification as soon as possible so we can help students who may be struggling with schooling and personal costs.”

Generally, college students enrolled at least half time are ineligible for SNAP unless they qualify for existing exemptions from a work requirement.

A student enrolled in certain programs meets the new exemption if that program:

Primarily serves students from households with low-incomes;

Is operated by a state or local government, or an instrumentality thereof; and,

Provides the equivalent of at least one allowable activity under SNAP Employment and Training (E&T) criteria.

Colleges can submit a formal request for an employment and training program to be reviewed and approved. To do so, they must complete the SNAP College Program Checklist (doc) and email it to DHS at RA-PWSNAPIHEElig@pa.gov.