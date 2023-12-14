(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Snowmobilers rejoice, the season arrives this week! The U.S. Department of Agriculture and Forest Services (USDA) announced snowmobile season begins at the end of this week in Allegheny National Forest.

The USDA announced Wednesday that snowmobile season starts this Friday, Dec. 15 at 8:00 a.m. at Allegheny National Forest with hundreds of miles of trails to ride until March 31, 2024 at noon when the winter season ends. The USDA also said trailgoers should be aware of the following for the upcoming season:

Temporary re-route of approximately 3.45 miles of the Allegheny Snowmobile Loop near

Four Corners in Highland Township, Elk County. The re-route uses Forest Road (FR) 661,

the Timberline ATV trail, and Corduroy Road (T-322), a township road that is open to

snowmobiles. The new route will be signed, and the former trail segment will be closed.

Four Corners in Highland Township, Elk County. The re-route uses Forest Road (FR) 661, the Timberline ATV trail, and Corduroy Road (T-322), a township road that is open to snowmobiles. The new route will be signed, and the former trail segment will be closed. FR 141 and FR 262 (Longhouse Scenic Drive) will be open to snowmobile use this

winter. These roads were closed during the 2020/2021 season due to construction.

winter. These roads were closed during the 2020/2021 season due to construction. Connector Trail #38 (Lewis Run Snowmobile Bypass Trail) is located east of Marshburg, PA

on both private property and National Forest System lands. The 5.5-mile trail segment

provides an alternative route to the main 1A trail that utilizes FR 455. It begins at Pine Acres

Country Club and ends at the intersection of FR 188 and FR 455.

on both private property and National Forest System lands. The 5.5-mile trail segment provides an alternative route to the main 1A trail that utilizes FR 455. It begins at Pine Acres Country Club and ends at the intersection of FR 188 and FR 455. Connector Trail #39 (Bradford Airport Connector Trail) is located east of Marshburg, PA on

both private property and National Forest System lands. The trail segment provides access

to the main 1A trail via FR 310. Trail segments begin at the Bradford Regional Airport and

the intersection of State Highways 59 and 219. The trail ends at existing snowmobile trail

connector #38

A full map of the Allegheny National Forest Snowmobile trails can be seen below:

The Allegheny National Forest features over 365 miles of interconnected trails with another 52 miles when conditions are right for snowmobile, ATV, and OHM riding to use. However, motor vehicles are not allowed on the Allegheny Reservoir once it has frozen.

The USDA is also asking riders to exercise caution when riding and to be on the lookout for vehicles, groomers, snowshoers, dogsled teams, hikers, and cross-country skiers.

All trail users are asked to stay on designated trails, follow Leave No Trace and T.R.E.A.D. principles, plan ahead, and prepare for any variable trail or weather conditions.

Grooming and condition reports on the trails will begin once enough snow accumulates in the forest with condition reports being released weekly or when conditions warrant an update.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Those reports will be posted on the forest’s social media accounts but are also available by calling any of the following forest offices; Bradford Ranger District: 814-362-4613; Marienville Ranger District: 814-927-6628 or the Supervisor’s Office: 814-723-5150.