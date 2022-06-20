HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — At the state Capitol, it is budget season. Pennsylvania is sitting on a pile of cash and lots of groups want a piece of it.

On Monday, social workers asked for an increase in state funding. They say they have not had a significant increase since 1990.

Social workers say they are society’s safety net, helping those facing mental health issues and other crises. They also argue that with a $12 billion state surplus, there is no better time to help these important workers.

“I’ve talked to many people in law enforcement who say, ‘Gee, I’m the provider of last resort here,’ and it shouldn’t be. It should be a social worker, someone who understands the system and knows how to deal with people in crisis who are experiencing mental health issues,” said rally organizer Tim Seip.

The budget is due in 10 days, and there are many groups and causes asking for more funding.