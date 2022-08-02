(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Older Pennsylvanians ​and Pennsylvanians with disabilities who qualify for a rebate on rent or property taxes paid in 2021 will be receiving more money this year than expected.

Governor Tom Wolf announced Tuesday the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program will provide one-time bonus rebates to those who qualify for the program, which recently became effective when Gov. Wolf signed Act 54 of 2022 into law.

According to the governor, Pennsylvanians who are approved for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 will receive a one-time bonus rebate equal to 70 percent of their original rebate amount, up to $1,657.50.

Gov. Wolf introduced the $204 million proposal for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program in Feb. 2022, part of his $1.7 billion action plan to use unspent American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

The $1.7 billion action plan also includes the following:

$500 million for the PA Opportunity Program , which would provide direct payments of $,2000 to Pennsylvanians making less than $80,000 a year;

, which would provide direct payments of $,2000 to Pennsylvanians making less than $80,000 a year; $225 million for Small Business Support , which would provide grants ranging from $5,000 to $50,000 to small businesses that have been economically impacted by the pandemic;

, which would provide grants ranging from $5,000 to $50,000 to small businesses that have been economically impacted by the pandemic; $325 million for Support for Pennsylvania’s Healthcare System , which would provide $250 million for long-term care recruitment and retention incentives, $40 million for the behavioral health workforce to expand county mental health programs, and $35 million to expand the student loan forgiveness program at PHEAA to include additional critical healthcare workers;

, which would provide $250 million for long-term care recruitment and retention incentives, $40 million for the behavioral health workforce to expand county mental health programs, and $35 million to expand the student loan forgiveness program at PHEAA to include additional critical healthcare workers; $450 million for Investing in Conservation, Recreation & Preservation, which would include new funding for the Growing Greener conservation and recreation program as well as for agriculture conservation programs.

“As I said when I introduced this proposal, this is a commonsense way to deliver a portion of Pennsylvania’s federal COVID-19 relief funding to some of our most vulnerable residents across the commonwealth,” Gov. Wolf said. “By using this money for a one-time infusion of funding for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program, we can improve the lives of Pennsylvanians who are still recovering in many ways from the pandemic. Many of the Pennsylvanians who participate in this program are on a fixed income, and a boosted payment this year will help keep people in their homes during a time of rising inflation and higher costs.”

ARPA​ funding ($140 million) will be used to fund the one-time bonus rebates.

When will the bonus rebates be distributed?

The Department of Revenue anticipates that bonus rebates will start being mailed and sent via direct deposit in early September 2022:

As of mid-August, if you are a claimant who has already received your original rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021, you will receive your additional bonus rebate in a one-time payment. The rebate will be delivered through the same method (check or direct deposit) that you elected on your original application form. As of mid-August, if you are (a) an eligible claimant whose 2021 rebate application is still being processed; or (b) an eligible claimant who has not yet submitted your 2021 rebate application form, you will receive a combined rebate (original + bonus) in a one-time payment. You will receive your combined rebate through the same method you elected on your original application form (check or direct deposit).

What do you need to do to receive your bonus rebate?

If you are an eligible claimant of the Property/Tax Rent Rebate Program who has already filed an application (PA-1000) for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021, you do not need to take any further action.

Eligible claimants who have not yet filed an application can file online by visiting myPATH. Submitting your application through myPATH is easy and does not require you to sign up for an account. Claimants can also find a paper application and instructions on the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program by visiting www.revenue.pa.gov/ptrr.

It’s free to apply for a rebate.

Visit the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program page on the Department of Revenue’s website for more information on the program, including income limits and historical background.