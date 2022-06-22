SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An email scam targeted the Somerset County Treasurer’s office leaving police with questions as they investigate the loss of more than $11,000.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the Somerset County Treasurer’s office received an email they believed was from the Somerset County Head Commissioner on June 8. The email asked for a wire transfer in the amount of $11,295 for goods and supplies to a known company.

The money was transferred the same day.

A second email reportedly came in on June 13, asking for another transfer of $23,470. That’s when it was discovered that the address sending the emails was fraudulent.

The second request was never completed and police were called.

The theft by deception is currently under investigation.