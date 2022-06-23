(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With the Fourth of July less than two weeks away, the Acting State Fire Commissioner is warning Pennsylvanians to use caution while setting off fireworks.

“Our message today is clear: Fireworks are not toys,” said Acting State Fire Commissioner Charles McGarvey. “While dangerous, we acknowledge that these devices have a lengthy shared history with our nation’s Independence Day celebrations. First and foremost, we want people to understand the risks, how to properly handle fireworks and to encourage users to be courteous to their neighbors and communities.”

According to a Consumer Product Safety Commission report, there was a 50% increase in fireworks related injuries and deaths from 2019-2020. Some 15,600 people were treated in emergency rooms for fireworks injuries. A total of 18 people died in fireworks incidences in 2020 (up from 12 the year before). About 44% of the injuries were burns (30% of the burns were to hands and fingers, 22% to the head, face and ears, and 15% to the eyes).

More than 19,500 fires are started by fireworks each year, causing an average of $105 million in property damage, a news release from the state fire commissioner’s office noted.

McGarvey suggested several safety practices for fireworks:

Never allow children to play with fireworks, even sparklers, which can burn at temperatures of at least 1200 degrees.

Only allow adults to light fireworks one at a time, then quickly back away.

Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

Keep a bucket of water or garden hose handy in case of a fire.

Never pick up or try to relight fireworks that have not fully ignited.

After the fireworks have burned, fully douse them with water before picking them up or disposing to prevent trash fires.

Never use fireworks after consuming alcohol, or other medications or substances that can impair judgment or the ability to react quickly to an emergency.

Whether attending a professional display, or using consumer fireworks, always remain at a safe distance from the ignition location.

Be sensitive of neighbors and their pets, particularly if military veterans live nearby.

The news release also noted that Pennsylvania law allows people at least 18 years old to purchase and use consumer fireworks. It noted that those fireworks can’t be used on public or private property without permission from the property owner; they can’t be used from within a vehicle or building; they can’t be shot at a vehicle or building; they can’t be used within 150 feet of an occupied structure; and they can’t be discharged while the person is under the influence of alcohol, a controlled substance, or another drug.