(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced Saturday that state park campgrounds and other overnight lodging is now open for the 2023 season.

DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn also encouraged trout fishers to use the park campgrounds and highlighted their advantages as Governor Shapiro also did during his budget address.

“Our state parks offer wonderful opportunities for fishing and camping throughout the year, and are an especially great places to do both at the start of trout season,” Cindy Adams Dunn said in a release.

The DCNR has also opened additional campsites and lodging to accommodate for this season’s turn out and enahnce the 86,000 miles of rivers and streams, and thousands of lakes and ponds across the commonwealth. A full list of state parks that offer campsites and lodging can be found online.

Campsites and lodging is available to be reserved on a first-come, first-served bases on the DCNR website or by calling 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757).