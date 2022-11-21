With the Thanksgiving holiday just days away, the Wolf Administration is urging drivers to use caution and common sense.

State Police, PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission teamed up for a timely reminder Monday.

This holiday weekend is usually one of the busiest, if not the busiest, weekend on the roads. That’s why state officials want you to buckle up and never drive impaired in any way.

“We can all do our part to avoid crashes by always wearing a seat belt, designating a sober

driver, and never driving distracted,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “We want

everyone to arrive at their holiday destinations safely, but when crashes do happen, PennDOT

and first responders will work quickly to help the motorists involved and keep traffic moving.”

Operation Safe Holiday kicked off on Nov. 14 with the “Click It or Ticket” Thanksgiving

enforcement mobilization running through Nov. 27.

According to PennDOT data, during the 2021 holiday travel period beginning the Wednesday

before Thanksgiving and running through January 2, 2022, there were 1,276 crashes involving

an impaired driver, resulting in 41 fatalities.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike expects Thanksgiving to be the busiest travel holiday of the year

with 3.5 million motorists traveling the week of Thanksgiving (Nov. 22-27).

Of course, this time of year also comes with it’s own challenges.

“We want all travelers to stay safe this holiday season,” said PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton.

“Holiday activities can increase our levels of stress and fatigue, and this can contribute to

distracted driving. Other activities that take drivers’ attention off the road, including talking or

texting on cellphones, eating, turning your head to talk with passengers, and adjusting vehicle

controls are major safety threats. Avoid doing that while driving. And most importantly, if you are tired it is crucial that you ask someone else to drive or take a rest before getting behind the

wheel.”

Watch the full PA Cast news conference below:

Those traveling this holiday season can check 511pa.com for the latest up to date road conditions, detours and more.