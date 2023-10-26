(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania State Police announced Thursday the number of denied firearm purchases and their subsequent investigations for the third quarter of this year.

During the third quarter of 2023, 242,090 checks were conducted using the Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) with 3,539 persons being denied and 2,539 of those denials being referred to law enforcement.

The amount of checks conducted and persons denied both decreased from 2022 where 285,980 checks were conducted and 242,090 checks conducted in 2023’s third quarter. 4,437 persons were denied during the 2022 third quarter and 3,539 denied during the 2023 third quarter.

However, more than 1,000 more denials were reported to law enforcement during the 2023 third quarter compared to 2022’s with 2,539 this year and 1,529 last year.

County sheriffs, police chiefs of first-class cities, and licensed firearms dealers use PICS, to determine a person’s legal ability to get a license to carry firearms or obtain them through a purchase or transfer.

The complete breakdown of third quarter statistics can be viewed below.

2022 2023 PICS checks conducted 285,980 242,090 Persons denied 4,437 3,539 Denials referred to law enforcement agencies 1,529 2,539 Referred to Pennsylvania State Police 363 896 Referred to municipal law enforcement 1,030 1,526 Referred to ATF 136 117 Individuals arrested for a warrant at point of purchase 27 18 Full breakdown of Third quarter PICS statistics for 2022 and 2023. Information courtesy of Pennsylvania State Police.

For more information on PICS as well as carrying firearms, check out the PSP website.