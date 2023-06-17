MIFFLINTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Pennsylvania State Police Troopers in Juniata County were shot today while in the line of duty.

According to PSP, one of the troopers succumbed to his injuries while the other trooper was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers and a man engaged around 12:45 p.m. in Mifflintown Township where one trooper was shot and taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

The shooter would be located after a search was conducted in the area of Swamp Road and Baumgardner Drive in Walker Township around 3 p.m.

PSP states that troopers exchanged gunfire with the shooter and during the exchange both a trooper and the shooter were shot and killed.

Courtesy of James Letner

Police say that there is no threat to the community but are asking the public to avoid the area as the scene remains active.

Governor Josh Shapiro and PSP Colonel Christopher Paris are at the hospital with the wounded trooper.

The police state that the names of the male subject and both troopers involved will be released at a later time.