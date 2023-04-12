NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A state police trooper was shot Wednesday morning during an incident with a suspect who was also shot in Northumberland County.

Pennsylvania State Police tell Eyewitness News a trooper was responding to a domestic disturbance on East 4th Street in Watsontown.

The suspect fled the scene but was located a short time later at an apartment complex in the 600 block of 8th Street in Delaware Township. Police say gunfire was exchanged and the suspect and trooper were both struck.

The trooper and suspect were both transported for medical treatment. The trooper suffered a non-life-threatening wound after being shot in the leg. Police say the suspect is in critical condition.

PennDOT states Route 1006 (Eight Street) is closed between Route 1005 (Seagrave Drive) and Route 1007 (Susquehanna Trail) due to police activity in Delaware Township.

A detour using local roads is in place, as the roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will update you with the latest as it is released.