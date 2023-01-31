(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A new survey reports that commonwealth students know a thing or two about recycling since last year.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and the Professional Recyclers of Pennsylvania (PROP) collaborated on a School Recycling Study Survey that shows that Pennsylvania K-12 students have increased their knowledge and awareness of recycling over the past fiscal year.

“Students are our future, and it is important to see that they are increasing their awareness around recycling. It is incredible that these schools made a commitment to Pennsylvania’s present and future,” Acting DEP Secretary Richard Negrin said.

From July 2021 through June 2022, PROP (with funding from DEP) coordinated the study. Schools were asked to complete a brief survey, providing details on their current recycling programs and practices.

The survey was sent to 3,770 public and private schools in Pennsylvania. Of the schools surveyed, 86.6% said they recycle. Also, 43.5% of the schools surveyed have a recycling awareness program.

In the 2020-2021 fiscal year, the survey was sent to 2,713 schools and 199 responded. In the 2020-2021 fiscal year, 81.4% of schools responded that they have a recycling program.

“Student awareness of recycling is a critical step in making sure these students continue to recycle through adulthood,” said PROP Executive Director Jennifer Summers. “Recycling is a cross-generational effort, and it is imperative that we know how our students are faring with their recycling knowledge.”

The summary report also details ways to increase awareness and how schools respond to waste with other methods, like composting.

“Just as our schools nurture and preserve their students’ futures, so too must our communities nurture and preserve the future of our environment,” said Dr. Khalid N. Mumin, Acting Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Education. “By introducing learners to the importance of recycling, that knowledge can spread, and young minds can be empowered by sharing this critical best practice with their friends, families, and neighbors.”