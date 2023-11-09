(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The USDA Forest Service has announced the Sugar Bay Wildfire in Allegheny National Forest is 100% contained.

The Sugar Bay Wildfire is located in the Bradford Ranger District on the eastern side of Allegheny Reservoir, just north of Sugar Bay and west of Polly’s Run. That wildfire originally started on Nov. 6.

Suppression efforts by Allegheny National Forest staff on Nov. 8 were highly effective, according to a release. The Glade Volunteer Fire Department and the US Army Corps of Engineers assisted by providing transportation to the fire by boat, which enhanced the efficiency of the operation.

Based on the current weather forecast, fire activity is projected to remain minimal. Wildland firefighters will continue to monitor the area over the next few days.

For their safety reasons, the USDA asks the public to avoid the burned area.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources – Bureau of Forestry is leading the investigation.