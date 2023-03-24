If you’re in the mood for some “lip-smacking, finger-licking goodness”, Sweet Lucy’s Smokehouse is the perfect place for you. (According to Yelp reviewer Alan J.)

As the number one BBQ restaurant in all of Pennsylvania, the ravishing reviews don’t just end there. With over 450 five star reviews on Yelp alone, Sweet Lucy’s Smokehouse has gathered quite the successful following.

Established in 2003 by Co-owners Brooke Higgins, Jim Higgins, and Debbie Betten, Sweet Lucy’s is a traditional Southern BBQ restaurant with a “Philly Friendly Spin”.

Taking the top spot as the number one Pennsylvania BBQ restaurant, Sweet Lucy’s Smokehouse stands out with their slow-cooked authentic hickory smoked meats.

From trying the pulled pork, brisket, baby back ribs, and more, there’s one thing all the Yelp Reviewers have in common: their love for BBQ, which Sweet Lucy delivers.

In the mood for BBQ but are too far from Pennsylvania? Check out the list of best BBQ restaurants in all 51 states:

Alabama – Saw’s Soul Kitchen, in Birmingham

Alaska – Big Daddy’s BarB-Q, in Fairbanks

Arizona – Little Miss BBQ-University, in Phoenix

Arkansas – Nick’s Bar-B-Q & Catfish, in Carlisle

California – Calhoun’s Texas Barbeque, in Murrieta

Colorado – Yazoo BBQ Company, in Denver

Connecticut – Smokin’ With Chris, in Southington

Delaware – Russell’s Quality Food, in Wilmington

Washington, D.C. – Federalist Pig

Florida – Pig Floyd’s Urban Barbakoa, in Orlando

Georgia – Southern Soul Barbeque, in St. Simons Island

Hawaii – Fat Daddy’s Smokehouse Barbecue, in Kihei

Idaho – BBQ4LIFE, in Boise

Illinois – Smoque BBQ, in Chicago

Indiana – Big Hoffa’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que, in Westfield

Iowa, Boxer BBQ, in Council Bluffs

Kansas – Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que, in Kansas City

Kentucky – Feast BBQ, in Louisville

Louisiana – The Joint, in New Orleans

Maine – Riverfront Barbeque & Grille, in Augusta

Maryland – Lefty’s Barbecue, in Waldorf

Massachusetts – B.T.’s Smokehouse, in Sturbridge

Michigan – Red Rock Downtown Barbecue, in Ypsilanti

Minnesota – Animales Barbeque, in Minneapolis

Mississippi – Memphis Barbecue, in Horn Lake

Missouri – Bogart’s Smokehouse, in St. Louis

Montana – Riverhouse BBQ & Events, in Big Sky

Nebraska – Phat Jacks, in Lincoln

Nevada – Carolina Kitchen & Barbeque, in Sparks

New Hampshire – Smokeshow Barbeque, in Concord

New Jersey – Henri’s Hotts Barbeque, in Hammonton

New Mexico – Mr Powdrell’s Barbeque, in Albuquerque

New York – Biscuits & Barbeque, in Minneola

North Carolina – Big Mikes BBQ, in Cary

North Dakota Jay’s Smokin’ BBQ, in Fargo

Ohio – Midwest Best Bbq & Creamery, in Loveland

Oklahoma – Iron Star Urban Barbeque, in Oklahoma City

Oregon – Matt’s BBQ, in Portland

Pennsylvania – Sweet Lucy’s Smokehouse, in Philadelphia

Rhode Island – Flatts Smokehouse, in South Kingstown

South Carolina – Lewis Barbecue, in Charleston

South Dakota – Big Tom’s Diner, in Pierre

Tennessee – The Bar-B-Q Shop, in Memphis

Texas – la Barbecue, in Austin

Utah – The Smoking Apple, in Lindon

Vermont – Bluebird Barbecue, in Burlington

Virginia – Q Barbeque, in Glen Allen

Washington – Ranch House BBQ & Steakhouse, in Olympia

West Virginia – Dem 2 Brothers And A Grill, in Charleston

Wisconsin – Smoke Shack, in Milwaukee

Wyoming – Fat Racks BBQ, in Cody

You can find out more about Sweet Lucy’s Smokehouse and check out their menu, here.