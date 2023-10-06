LAKE TWP, Pa. (WKBN) — Three members of the Pennsylvania Lakeview School District community have died after a crash where a car went into a tree Thursday night, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).

James M. Harrison, 18, of Grove City; Harmony Leige, 17, of Mercer; and Aliya Harvey, 17, of Jackson Center died in the crash, according to Mercer County Coroner John Libonati.

PSP reported that Harrison was the driver.

PSP was called to Skunk Run Road in Lake Township at about 8:50 p.m. after authorities received an automatic crash notification from an Apple iPhone pinging the location.

When they arrived, the vehicle was engulfed in fire.

Investigators determined that Harrison was attempting to navigate a curve when he lost control and went off the road and hit a tree. The impact caused the 2011 Chevy Impala to catch fire.

The deaths were ruled accidental, according to Libonati. The incident is under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police.

The school district released an announcement Friday morning. The announcement reads, in part, “These bright and promising students left us too soon, leaving our community in deep sorrow.”

There was no school for students on Friday, but the middle-high school will be open for students who want to gather in support of one another. Grief counseling and support services will also be provided to students struggling with the loss, the announcement states.

“We are confident that our community, known for its unwavering love, support, and unity, will rally together in this time of grief,” the announcement reads. “We will together to offer comfort and support to the families and friends, who are undoubtedly facing an unimaginable loss. As a community, we understand the importance of standing together during such trying times.”

The Stoneboro community and those associated with Lakeview schools will rally in this time of grief. The district has been cheering on an undefeated football team. Now it’s dealing with a deep loss of life.

Superintendent Keith Wolfe said, “As a community, we understand the importance of standing together during such trying times.”

The Lakeview Football team will play its game tonight against undefeated Cambridge Springs.

Homecoming has been moved from next week to the following week. The band is skipping a competition it had scheduled for tomorrow.

There will be no classes on Monday.

Patty Coller and Dave Sess contributed to this report.