UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — Temple basketball player Zach Hicks will join Penn State, the 6-foot-7-inch sophomore has two years of eligibility remaining.

Hicks, who started 32 games for Temple this year, is a three-point specialist who shot 36-percent from three during the season. He averaged 9.6 points-per-game, and 5.1 rebounds.

Hicks becomes the third transfer added by Mike Rhoades. Last week he added VCU transfers Nick Kern and Adrian “Ace” Baldwin. Baldwin, who’s graded as a top-15 transfer by 247 Sports, was the Atlantic-10 Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

Last week Rhoades also confirmed re-commitments from a pair of current Nittany Lions, Kayne Clary and Jameel Brown. Penn State is still waiting on decisions from Evan Mahaffey and Kebba Njie as well as 2023 recruit Carey Booth, the son of former Nittany Lion great and Nuggets General Manager Calvin Booth.

Rhoades was officially hired at Penn State following Micah Shrewsberry’s departure to join Notre Dame. Penn State lost seven seniors to graduation, and two to the transfer portal. All three of the team’s 2023 recruits all decommitted following Shrewsberry’s departure.