PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Forbes has published their 2023 Best Employers list and when it comes to Pennsylvania, the battle of convenience continues as Sheetz and Wawa both land on the list.

From unemployment to staff shortages, companies and everyday workers have been through a lot since 2020. Forbes partnered with Statista who surveyed reasons employees were most dissatisfied, which included compensation and advancement opportunities.

“70,000 workers at companies (minimum of 500 employees) in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Participants were asked if they would recommend their employer to others, and to evaluate their employer based on working conditions, diversity, compensation packages, potential for development, company image and more. Participants also assessed employers beyond their own. All surveys were anonymous to encourage candor.”

Forbes compiled the list of employers in Pennsylvania, but let’s take a look at employers who are based in Pennsylvania first — such as Sheetz, Wawa, and Penn State University.

Penn Medicine, based in Philadelphia, ranked number five overall in the Commonwealth. Erie Insurance (Erie) came in at number 13, while Sheetz (Altoona) ranked number 20 in Pennsylvania.

The Hershey Company (Hershey) came in at 33, and Hershey Entertainment & Resorts (Hershey) is 36.

Penn State University (State College) took spot 61, while Wawa (Wawa) slid in at number 85.

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania ranked 72, while Geisinger Health System (Danville) holds spot 83.

You can see the top 25 employers doing business in Pennsylvania below. For the full list that you can search by company and/or state, you can click here.

Top 25 Employers in Pennsylvania

Amtrak Cardinal Health Wegmans Food Markets Thermo Fisher Scientific Penn Medicine HHM – Henderson, Hutcherson & McCullough Main Line Health Vanguard Microsoft University Of Pennsylvania Carnegie Mellon University Hilton Worldwide Holdings Erie Insurance St. Luke’s University Health Network SAP Home Instead Senior Care Ameriprise Financial IBM Johnson & Johnson Sheetz Citigroup Sanofi Lehigh Valley Health Network Penn State Health Harley-Davidson

Other large corporations on the Pennsylvania list include Apple, Target, JPMorgan Chase, Aldi, Chick-fil-A, Home Depot, and more. The list names 97 employers with UPMC coming in at number 97.