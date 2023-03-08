(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Thiel College in Greenville, PA has been named the top military-friendly college in the nation in the “private college not offering a doctorate” category, according to a survey by MilitaryFriendly.com.

The survey consisted of over 1800 schools that were evaluated using public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey that awarded schools a gold, silver or bronze designation.

Among those participants, 250 were selected the gold status for their leading practices, outcomes and effective programs.

Schools were evaluated based on their survey response in addition to their ability to meet thresholds for retention, graduation, job placement, repayment, persistence and loan default rates for all students and specifically for student veterans.

“It makes the transition from military to civilian life so much easier when the school understands the unique challenges faced by veterans. A military-friendly college not only provides the resources needed to succeed academically but also fosters a sense of camaraderie among fellow veterans. It truly makes a difference in the lives of those who have served our country,” said Mike Mason, Thiel College veteran liaison.

The full list from Military Friendly will be published in the May issue of G.I Jobs Magazine.