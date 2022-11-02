PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to research done by the U.S. News & World Report, 5 Pennsylvanian cities claimed spots in the top 10 list for best cities to retire in.
Researchers evaluated 150 metro areas and based their scores on a weighted average of points that they earned in six categories.
- Housing affordability (24%)
- Resident happiness (22%)
- Health care quality (16%)
- Retiree tax rates (16%)
- Desirability (13%)
- Job opportunities (9%)
Last year, according to CBS, Florida had 8 spots in the top 10. However, this year the Keystone state earned not only the top spot but made several appearances in the top 10 list.
- Lancaster, PA
- Harrisburg, PA
- Pensacola, FL
- Tampa, FL
- York, PA
- Naples, FL
- Daytona Beach, FL
- Ann Arbor, MI
- Allentown, PA
- Reading, PA
Last year, Lancaster was ranked 5th. According to the U.S. News & World Report, the shift comes as Americans increasingly prioritize housing affordability, making it the heaviest-weighted category.
For more information about the best places to retire, you can check out the full U.S. News & World Report.