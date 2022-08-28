(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics.

In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how Republican Congressman Scott Perry from the Harrisburg Area sued the federal government, as well as how Governor Wolf pardoned 2,000 people during his time as governor.

He will then be joined by the executive director of the Pennsylvania Office of Open Records Liz Wagenseller.

Then analysts Christopher Nicholas and Danielle Gross will join in on the conversation.