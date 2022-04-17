(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics.

In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how former President Donald Trump has endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz, and how the State Senate passed legislation to ban mail-in ballot drop boxes.

He will then speak to Melissa Hart, the only woman in the Republican field of candidates running for Governor.

Then, analysts Chris Nicholas and Danielle Gross join in on the conversation.

