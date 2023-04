Severe weather hit western Pennsylvania, keeping crews busy and leaving thousands without power for the second time in as many weeks.

According to Penelec, over 18,000 residents in Mercer County were left without power with an additional 8,000 in Crawford and 1,500 in Erie Counties.

Crews from Carnesville, West Springfield and Girard were busy today clearing debris from the roadways.

Penelec customers can check the number of people affected on their interactive map here.