(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Three people were transported to the hospital after a two-car crash in Crawford County.

This crash happened at 3:21 p.m. on June 28 when two passengers in a Kia Soul were traveling east on Westford Road and a driver in a Ford Edge was moving south on Linesville Road in South Shenango Township.

The driver in the Kia Soul reportedly failed to stop at the posted stop sign and hit the Ford Edge in the middle of the intersection of the two roads.

After impact, the Kia struck a ditch and rolled over, while the Ford also struck a ditch before stopping. All three people suffered injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Fallowfield Fire Department, Jamestown Fire Department, Meadville Ambulance, LA Auto and Rodgers Auto Body assisted on the scene.