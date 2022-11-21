10. Cornbread stuffing – Coming in at #10 on the list is cornbread stuffing. This stuffing is essentially like your regular Thanksgiving stuffing, but it is made with cornbread. It’s a fun and tasty twist on traditional stuffing.

9. Broccoli cheese casserole – This delicious casserole consisting of broccoli and cheese and topped with breadcrumbs, or sometimes crackers, ranks #9 on the list.

8. Cornbread – This traditional Thanksgiving side ranked #8 on the list. Forget regular dinner rolls, because cornbread is what everyone is Googling this year.

7. Gluten free stuffing – Eating delicious holiday foods such as stuffing can be tricky if you are gluten free. Gluten free stuffing ranked #7 on the list.

6. Sweet potato with marshmallow casserole – A Thanksgiving classic, sweet potato casserole, with the marshmallows of course, ranked #6 on the list.

5. Mac and cheese – Do you eat mac and cheese on Thanksgiving? A majority of people do, hence why mac and cheese ranked #5 on the list.

4. Green bean casserole – Coming in at #4 is a big Thanksgiving staple, green bean casserole. You can’t deny that the best part of green bean casserole is the crispy onions that go on top.

3. Mashed potatoes – Do you like smooth mashed potatoes or chunky mashed potatoes? Although we don’t know which one is more popular, we do know that everyone loves mashed potatoes enough for them to be #3 on the list.

2. Cranberry sauce – Another hard-hitting question, do you like homemade cranberry sauce or the kind that comes in the can? According to Google Trends, homemade cranberry sauce is more popular in Pennsylvania, however in the Midstate more people have been searching for canned cranberry sauce than they are for homemade cranberry sauce recipes. Regardless, cranberry sauce still stands at #2 on the list.

1. Corn casserole – Drumroll please… and the #1 Thanksgiving side in Pennsylvania is corn casserole! Corn casserole is exactly what it sounds like, corn in casserole form. This delicious side is the top side in Pennsylvania. The top casserole, however, is green bean casserole, according to Google Trends.