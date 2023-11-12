UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – In September, it was announced that the Penn State All-Sports Museum would honor late program great Franco Harris. On Sunday, they unveiled a photo mural of Harris, which is made up of close to 2,000 photos sent by fans, friends and family.

The tiny photos work in unison to portray a photo of Harris playing in a Penn State uniform.

Franco Harris Mural at Penn State All-Sports Exhibit (WTAJ)

Person looking at Franco Harris photo mural (WTAJ)

Close up photo of Franco Harris with Lew Lazarow’s son (WTAJ)

While Harris is widely known as the author to the ‘Immaculate Reception,’ he is also remembered as a person who would take time out of his day for a photo or conversation. His wife says that his willingness to spend ample time with strangers often times led to those two missing flights.

The mural aimed to show how Harris touched the lives of others even in those short moments.

“I’m sure you could have filled this whole museum with photos,” Harris’ wife Dana said. “He was a friend to almost everybody he met. Everybody he met came away with a friend.”

“I don’t think there’s any more meaningful way to be able to sort of show who Franco was than to show just how many people’s lives he touched,” Penn State All-Sports Museum Director Lew Lazarow said.

Dana is grateful for Penn State continuing to honor Harris’ legacy.

“Penn State was always important to him,” she said.

For those interested in checking the mural out, the exhibit will be up until December 2024. The Penn State All-Sports Museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays.

“I hope it stays forever because it’s beautiful and the museum folks did a fabulous job,” Dana said. “I just hope everybody comes to see it, appreciates it and this museum.”