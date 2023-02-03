Federal officials are warning that a Russian-backed group of hackers is actively targeting US healthcare systems. (Getty)

(WTAJ) — A new list of the 250 Best Hospitals in America reveals that 20 of the best are right here in Pennsylvania.

The list comes from Healthgrades.com who compiled Medicare inpatient data from the Medicare Provider Analysis and Review (MedPAR) from 2019 to 2022.

Of the top 250 hospitals in America, 20 of them are in Pennsylvania — four of which have also been in the top 50 of Healthgrades’ rankings for at least two years.

Starting the top 20, let’s take a look at those four in the top 50, which actually represent the top 1% of hospitals in the country, according to the Healthgrades rankings. This means these four are the top four hospitals in Pennsylvania.

Lancaster General Hospital

Chester County Hospital

Reading Hospital

Lankenau Medical Center

Falling into the top 100 in America — or top 10 in Pennsylvania — are the following five hospitals.

St. Luke’s Hospital – Bethlehem Campus/Allentown Campus

Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital

UPMC Harrisburg/UPMC Community Osteopathic

Milton S Hershey Medical Center

Riddle Memorial Hospital

Rounding out the list of Pennsylvania hospitals in the top 250 in the country, meaning they’re also the top 20 in Pennsylvania are the following:

Einstein Medical Center Montgomery

Paoli Hospital

Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia/Elkins Park/Germantown

Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania

Penn Presbyterian Medical Center

Pennsylvania Hospital

Temple University Hospital

Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center

Grand View Health

Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center

WellSpan York Hospital

You can read more about Healthgrades and its methodology by clicking here.