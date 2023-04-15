(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The United States Department of Labor announced an investment worth more than $40 million to help rural workers Appalachian, Lower Mississippi Delta and Northern Border regions.

In a release sent out this week, the U.S. Department of Labor announced $44.2 million in funding for Workforce Opportunity for Rural Communities (WORC) initiative demonstration grants for job training and services.

This comes as part of the WORC’s initiative to address persistent economic destress and create career opportunities for people in these regions so they can remain and thrive in their communities.

The grants will be administered by the department’s Employment and Training Administration and are worth anywhere from $150,000 to $1.5 million and will fund projects to provide career training and supportive services.

The funds from these grants helps create economic mobility and address historic inequities for marginalized communities of color, rural areas and other underserved and underrepresented communities. The department also added the WORC program to the Biden administration’s Justice40 initiative that ensured that 40 percent of overall benefits of specific federal investments go to disadvantaged communities affected by pollution.

This marks the fifth round of funding for the initiative and was made possible through partnerships with the Appalachian Regional Commission, the Delta Regional Authority and the Northern Border Regional Commission.

Successful applicants will design projects that demonstrate collaboration with community partners and coordination with existing economic development strategies. To learn more about and apply for WORC grants, check out their website here.