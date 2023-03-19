(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– A former Uniontown resident has been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for making videos and images showing him molesting a child.

Zachary Bosh, 39, has been sentenced to 17.5 years in prison as well as lifetime supervision for creating images and videos depicting a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Pennsylvania, Bosh initiated a private chat to undercover members of law enforcement over a mobile app and sent seven video clips and/or images of a minor victim with one showing the sexual exploitation of the minor victim.

“This defendant will spend the next 17.5 years in prison for preying upon, exploiting and abusing a young girl who was under the defendant’s care for his own sexual gratification,” said Troy Rivetti, acting United States attorney. “This sentence sends a clear message that predatory crimes, such as child exploitation offenses, will continue to be vigorously prosecuted by this office.”