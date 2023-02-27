(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An $8.5-million settlement has been reached in a federal lawsuit against UPMC, the University of Pittsburgh Physicians (UPP) and a surgeon for allegations against the surgeon’s practices, specifically related to his billing.

The United States Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Pennsylvania alleged that Dr. James L. Luketich, M.D. (the chair of UPMC’s Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery) “regularly performed as many as three, complex surgical procedures at the same time, failing to participate in all of the ‘key and critical’ portions of his surgeries, and forced his patients to endure hours of medically unnecessary anesthesia time as he moved between operating rooms and attended to other patients or matters.”

According to an announcement for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the alleged practice violated statues and regulations that prohibit “teaching physicians” from billing for concurrent surgeries and it increased the risk of surgical complications to patients.

A former UPMC surgeon blew the whistle and sparked the federal lawsuit. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office announcement, UPMC leadership were aware of the alleged practices.

Despite the settlement UPMC, UPP and the surgeon have not admitted liability in the lawsuit.

In addition to the $8.5 million, UPMC and UPP have agreed to create a Corrective Action Plan for the surgeon and will submit a year-long, third-party audit of his billings to Medicare.

The lawsuit was filed in 2021.