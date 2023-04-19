(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Cranberry, Pa. motorcyclist was killed in an accident involving a pickup truck in Venango County.

Pennsylvania State Police — Franklin reports Gail Colvin Jr., 76, of Cranberry, Pa., was killed in an accident in Sandycreek Township, Venango County, on April 13 at 2:12 p.m.

According to state police, Colvin was traveling north on US Hwy 62 on a 2016 Harley Davidson. He then turned north onto 15th Street (Route 8) and allegedly into the path of the driver of a Ford F-150 XLT.

Police report the Ford F-150 XLT then hit the right rear tire of the Harley Davidson Colvin was driving, causing him to be ejected.

Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh pronounced Colvin dead due to blunt force trauma. He was wearing a motorcycle helmet, according to the police report.