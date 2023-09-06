Venango County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Reports of a woman yelling for help in the woods resulted in an arrest for public drunkenness.

The Pennsylvania State Police Franklin Patrol Unit responded to reports of a woman in the woods yelling for help on Saturday, Aug. 26, at 9:57 p.m. in the Olepolis area in Cornplanter Township, Venango County.

Troopers were reportedly told that she was on Walnut Bend across the river in President Township.

A 54-year-old Venus, Pa. woman was located in the woods by troopers with the help of a local resident and his ATV. She was reportedly found intoxicated and lying in the mud with no shoes on. No name was released.

State Police report she will be charged with public drunkenness.