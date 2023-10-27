Venango County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Downed utility lines have closed a section of Liberty Street in the City of Franklin.

PennDOT reports downed utility lines and an unsecured load from a tractor-trailer have led to the closure of Liberty Street (Route 62/322/8) in the City of Franklin, Venango County.

The roadway is closed from 13th Street to the intersection with Allegheny Boulevard (Route 8/62).

A detour will be posted using Route 417 and Front Street, according to PennDOT.

The roadway will remain closed until the scene is cleared.

Drivers can check the latest traffic conditions, detours and more at 511pa.com.