(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) will be holding a DUI checkpoint during the month of May in Venango County.

Franklin PSP announced Monday there will be a DUI checkpoint sometime during the month of May in the Venango County area.

PSP just recently held a DUI checkpoint in Erie County over Mother’s Day weekend. Those DUI enforcement numbers were released Thursday.

State Police cautions against the use of legal and illegal drugs, as prescription drugs can also cause driver impairments, and recommends planning to have a sober driver.

These checkpoints are aimed to deter drivers from driving while intoxicated and endangering others on the road.