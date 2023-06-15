(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — All fishing regulations have been lifted on Kahle Lake ahead of the draining of the lake for repairs and modifications.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is alerting anglers that effective immediately, all seasons, sizes, and creel limits have been lifted on Kahle Lake in Clarion and Venango counties.

The regulations have been lifted ahead of the PFBC’s plan to drain the reservoir in order to begin dam and spillway repairs and modifications.

PFBC: Kahle Lake

In February 2020, Governor Tom Wolf announced the release of $23.8 million in funding for a multi-year, $43.5 million plan to repair 10 hazardous dams managed by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. Kahle Lake is one of the lakes listed as a priority project identified for funding assistance, with work expected to begin in 2024.

Anglers on Kahle Lake have the opportunity to catch warm-water sportfish species including Largemouth Bass, Bluegill, Black Crappie, Yellow Perch, and catfish.

“We have lifted the regulations to reduce the number of fish in the lake in advance of a complete drawdown of Kahle Lake tentatively scheduled for 2024,” said David Nihart, Chief of the PFBC Division of Fisheries Management. “We encourage anglers to fish the water and make good use of as many fish as they can prior to the lake being drained.”

The temporary regulations will remain in place until further notice.