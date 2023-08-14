Police in Charleston, South Carolina said the juvenile tried to run after crashing the car. (Getty Images)

Venango County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Four people were hospitalized after a rollover vehicle accident over the weekend.

The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 12 when a Toyota Corolla was traveling north on State Route 27 — north of Merrick Street in Pleasantville, Oilcreek Township — according to a Pennsylvania State Police report.

Due to heavy rainfall causing slick road conditions, the vehicle allegedly lost control, slid over the right shoulder of the road and went into a culvert.

The impact’s momentum caused the Toyota to roll several times before coming to a rest on its roof in a nearby yard.

The four passengers, two 17-year-olds, one 19-year-old and one 18-year-old, had suspected minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The 17-year-old driver was reportedly cited for “not driving at a safe speed.”

Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department, Community Ambulance Service, and Thompson’s Service and Garage assisted on the scene.