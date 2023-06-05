(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police in Venango County arrested a man on firearms charges who allegedly shot an off duty police officer and his grandparents at a convenience store outside of Queens, NY.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police Franklin report, a patrol check at the Anchors Away convenience store in Clintonville Boro, Venango County, on May 20 at 10:44 p.m. resulted in PSP running the registration on a vehicle. A hit reportedly came back requesting a felony traffic stop to be conducted on the vehicle, and the driver was to be considered armed and dangerous.

With assistance from PSP Butler, a felony traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle. The 44-year-old Snellville, GA, man exited the vehicle without incident and was identified by police.

During the traffic stop, NYPD detectives contacted PSP Franklin and informed them the GA man reportedly shot an off duty police officer and his grandparents at a convenience store outside of Queens, NY.

An AR style shotgun was located in the back of the vehicle in plain view, according to the police report. NYPD detectives also confirmed with the state of GA that the suspect was a felon not to possess a firearm and that he had an active PFA out of GA, which also prohibited him from possessing firearms.

He was arraigned, and denied bail.