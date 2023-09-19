Editor’s Note: The spelling of extricated has been correct in the headline.

Venango County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An 82-year-old Kennerdell man is seriously injured after an overnight rollover accident.

Pennsylvania State Police in Franklin report the crash happened on Sept. 19 at 12:09 a.m. on Rockland Cranberry Road in Rockland Township, Venango County.

The driver, John Slovinsky, 82, of Kennerdell, reportedly swerved off the roadway, traveled around 200 feet in a ditch before rotating and then overturning multiple times.

Slovinsky had to be extricated from the Ford Ranger. Police report he suffered multiple severe injuries to his head, arms, and legs, which police say did not appear to be life-threatening.

Slovinsky was life-flighted by STAT MedEvac to UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Pennsylvania State Police were assisted at the scene by Community Ambulance, Seneca VFD, Rockland VFD, and Venango Towing.