Venango County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man who allegedly took a bag with over $3,000 in cash and then returned it could now be facing charges for the incident.

A report states around 1:20 p.m. on Nov. 16 Pennsylvania State Police in Franklin was notified of a theft at a Red Express in Sandycreek Township.

A victim reportedly dropped a blue bank bag, with $3,200 in cash inside, in the Red Express parking lot and left the scene.

Outside surveillance cameras captured a white man exiting his vehicle in the parking lot and picking up the blue bank bag off the ground. The suspect walked back to his vehicle and placed the bag inside where he then left the premises after a short while.

According to PSP Trooper Todd Bingman, photos of the suspect and his vehicle were released in hopes that he would be identified. After learning his photo was on the internet in connection with the theft, the suspect allegedly turned himself in to PSP Franklin and returned the bank bag and the entire $3,200.

Information on this case is being given to the Venango County District Attorney’s office for a charging decision.