Venango County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One person was life-flighted with unknown injuries after a vehicle accident in Venango County.

Just before 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 2, a 70-year-old Deerfield, Ohio, resident driving a Yamaha XJ550 motorcycle was traveling west on state Route 62, east of Pine Ridge Drive in Frenchcreek Township.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, while driving on a downhill straight, a deer entered the roadway, and the driver was unable to dodge the animal, striking it head-on.

The impact caused the motorcycle to lose control, lay on its right side and slide about 150 feet before stopping in a ditch along the shoulder of the road. After hitting the ditch, the driver reportedly went airborne about 10 feet from the motorcycle and hit a boulder.

He sustained unknown injuries and was transported by ambulance to the Franklin Airport where he was then life-flighted to a hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.

Polk VFD, Sandycreeek VFD, Community Ambulance Service, State Medevas and Lowry’s Autobody assisted on the scene.