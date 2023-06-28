(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One person has died and two are injured after a fire destroyed a Venango County home.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, police investigated a structure fire that destroyed a two-story home just before 6:30 a.m. on June 25 in the 100 block of Charlton Street, Oil City, Pa.,

Due to heavy fire damage and a partial collapse of the interior of the house, the cause of the fire was not determined for safety reasons.

Multiple witnesses reported that the fire originated at the front of the home on the first floor and spread upward to the second floor and attic.

Two residents escaped the home with burn injuries and smoke inhalation. However, a third victim, 46-year-old Branton Cornor, of Oil City, did not escape a bedroom in the attic and died.

The total loss in damages is estimated to be $145,000.