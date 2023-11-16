(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania State Police in Franklin announced Thursday they will be hosting a free child car seat check next week.

According to PSP Franklin, troopers will be on hand for a free child car seat check event at the Franklin City Fire Department, located at 113 13th St. in Franklin City, on Tuesday, Nov., 21 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event will take place at the rear bay entrance of the fire department and is free for the public to attend.

No registration or appointments are necessary.