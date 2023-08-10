(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Petroleum Center Truss Bridge in Oil Creek State Park will soon be reopening to foot traffic after it was closed in October 2022 due to deterioration and structural concerns, PennDOT announced Thursday.

In the coming weeks, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be making repairs to the historic bridge that carries Petroleum Center Road (Route 1004) over Oil Creek in Cornplanter Township, Venango County.

Following the repairs, pedestrians and bicyclists will be able to once again walk across the truss bridge. It will remain closed to vehicles at this time.

Photo: PennDOT

The Petroleum Center Bridge is in Oil Creek State Park near the intersection with Russell Corners Road.

The 139-year-old bridge was closed in October 2022 due to advanced deterioration and structural concerns discovered during a routine inspection.

In spring 2023, plans were created that would allow the bridge to be reopened to non-motorized users.

“Safety is the first concern for all bridges, including historic structures. Our first steps were to ensure users would be safe, which meant initially closing the bridge,” said PennDOT District 1 Executive Brian McNulty. “We also understand the significant connection the bridge serves in the Oil Creek State Park. Therefore, our team set out to develop a plan that would enable visitors to access different parts of the park more easily. We are working alongside industry experts to reinforce the structural integrity of the bridge so it can be reopened to light weight traffic, like hikers and cyclists.”

Work on the bridge will be done by employees from the Venango County maintenance facility.

“Historical bridges come with unique challenges. Simply replacing this bridge with a new one is not an option. We are bound by state and federal regulations to coordinate the scopes and details of these projects with the State Historic Preservation Office, which takes more time than most simple bridge projects. Repairs and rehabilitation efforts must follow guidelines and preserve the historic nature of the structure,” McNulty said. “These factors require time to evaluate and design solutions that meet today’s structural and historical standards.”

A public notice will be posted once the bridge reopens to foot traffic. Until then, park visitors should consider the bridge an active work zone and should not attempt to use the structure.

The bridge was built in 1884 then rehabilitated in 1984 and is rated in poor condition. It is eligible for the National Register of Historic Places for its engineering significance.

Due to its condition, the bridge is on a six-month inspection cycle. Preliminary design work began in 2022 and continues in 2023. A construction contract for work needed to reopen the bridge to vehicles is scheduled to be awarded in 2026.

A vehicle detour is posted using Route 8, Route 227, State Park Road and Petroleum Center Road. Parking lots are available on both sides of the bridge.

Updates on the Petroleum Center Bridge will also be posted on the PennDOT website at www.penndot.pa.gov.