(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of 20 gallons of diesel fuel from a PennDOT tractor.

According to a state police report, troopers responded to reports of the theft on June 13 at 8:53 a.m.

An unknown suspect/s is accused of stealing 20 gallons of diesel from a PennDOT tractor that was parked in the woods on state game lands property.

The tractor was located at the Polk Cutoff in Sandycreek Township, Venango County.

Police interviews with multiple employees revealed the fuel was missing from the tractor when the employees arrived that morning.