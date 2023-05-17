(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person that allegedly broke into a Venango County business and made off with a pair of AK-47 rifles early Saturday morning.

According to PSP, they responded to an alarm at Rural King on Allegheny Blvd. in Sugarcreek Borough on May 13 at 2:25 a.m. and found that someone had forced their way into the store and smashed a display case containing handguns.

The store’s surveillance footage showed that at 1:42 a.m. that morning, one person, estimated to be a man in his 20s or 30s, broke into the store and attempted to smash the display case containing handguns before taking two AK-47 style rifles off of the display rack.

Surveillance footage of theft. Image courtesy of PSP. Surveillance footage of theft. Image courtesy of PSP.

Footage showed the individual flee from the store on foot towards Front Street. He was wearing a black mask, black pants, a black hoodie and white tennis shoes.

Anybody with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Criminal Investigation Unit at 814-676-6596. The investigation is ongoing.