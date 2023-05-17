(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person that allegedly broke into a Venango County business and made off with a pair of AK-47 rifles early Saturday morning.
According to PSP, they responded to an alarm at Rural King on Allegheny Blvd. in Sugarcreek Borough on May 13 at 2:25 a.m. and found that someone had forced their way into the store and smashed a display case containing handguns.
The store’s surveillance footage showed that at 1:42 a.m. that morning, one person, estimated to be a man in his 20s or 30s, broke into the store and attempted to smash the display case containing handguns before taking two AK-47 style rifles off of the display rack.
Footage showed the individual flee from the store on foot towards Front Street. He was wearing a black mask, black pants, a black hoodie and white tennis shoes.
Anybody with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Criminal Investigation Unit at 814-676-6596. The investigation is ongoing.